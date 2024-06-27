First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIRR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,460. The company has a market cap of $958.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $73.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
