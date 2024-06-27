First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ISHP)

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1422 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISHP traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 338. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Get First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (ISHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Global E-Commerce index. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to the global e-commerce industry. Securities are selected by market-cap and weighted equally. ISHP was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.