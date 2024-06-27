First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Stock Position Boosted by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,580 shares during the quarter. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of PFS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC owned approximately 2.87% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSMB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 265,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,447. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

