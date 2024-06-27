First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Announces $0.15 Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1503 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,759. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10.

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

