First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Holdings Boosted by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $528,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 380,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 645,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 351,227 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:UCON traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,903. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

