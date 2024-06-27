First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.99

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as low as $8.75. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 9,942 shares.

First US Bancshares Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.55%.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First US Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In related news, EVP William C. Mitchell sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $35,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,565.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,976 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 5.75% of First US Bancshares worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

