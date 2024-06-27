Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MHCUF opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Whirlpool Stock Surges 20% on Takeover Speculation by Bosch
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.