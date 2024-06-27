FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 30,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 57,049 shares.The stock last traded at $75.42 and had previously closed at $75.41.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVI. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,290,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,206,000 after acquiring an additional 682,850 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,087,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,755,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

