Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 15.50 Per Share

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Foresight Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Foresight Group Trading Up 2.9 %

FSG traded up GBX 13 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 463 ($5.87). 38,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,645. Foresight Group has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 506 ($6.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 452.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 441.78. The firm has a market cap of £537.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2,180.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Foresight Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.10) price target on shares of Foresight Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Foresight Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.