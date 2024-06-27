Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in June

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FXTGY remained flat at $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015. Foxtons Group has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

