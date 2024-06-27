Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in June

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Foxtons Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FXTGY remained flat at $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015. Foxtons Group has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.
Foxtons Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Foxtons Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.