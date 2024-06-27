FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Trading Down 3.2%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 42,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 70,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

FPX Nickel Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 26.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$94.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31.

FPX Nickel Company Profile

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is Baptiste Nickel project located in Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Point Minerals Corp.

