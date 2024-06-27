Franklin Covey’s (FC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FC. StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Franklin Covey stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.76. 118,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,069. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $487.81 million, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $6,862,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 45,290 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 12.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

