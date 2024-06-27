Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 47,915 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,915 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.85. 3,245,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,328,055. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

