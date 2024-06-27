Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,189 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for approximately 2.1% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $28,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Aflac by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 57,349 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.07. The company had a trading volume of 808,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.74. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $91.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

