Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Invests $258,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 845.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 78,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 69,839 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,076 shares of company stock worth $7,544,030. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $114.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,686. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

