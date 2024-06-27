Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.51. 806,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,359. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

