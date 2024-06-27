Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $186.20. 7,487,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,254,584. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $187.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

