Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 44.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded down $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $339.13. 1,174,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,301. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $336.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.59.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

