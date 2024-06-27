FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.24

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.76. FreightCar America shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 32,314 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FreightCar America in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RAIL

FreightCar America Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $161.06 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FreightCar America stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.19% of FreightCar America worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.