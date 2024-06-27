Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Shares Down 1%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €27.98 ($30.09) and last traded at €27.98 ($30.09). Approximately 1,117,932 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €28.26 ($30.39).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.11.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

