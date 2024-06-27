Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Stock Price Down 45.9%

Shares of Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) fell 45.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 479,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 790% from the average session volume of 53,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Freshlocal Solutions Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$7.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.22.
About Freshlocal Solutions
Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.
