Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

Friedman Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Friedman Industries stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.72. 13,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,777. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $31,157.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,674.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,927.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,157.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,674.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,908 shares of company stock valued at $142,398. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

