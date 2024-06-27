Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Fulton Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FULTP traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $18.41. 36,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $19.90.
Fulton Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fulton Financial
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Micron Stock Alert: Seize the Opportunity Before It Skyrockets
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Is a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Whirlpool Stock Surges 20% on Takeover Speculation by Bosch
Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.