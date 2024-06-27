Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULTP traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $18.41. 36,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $19.90.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.