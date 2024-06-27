FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Shares Up 4.6%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 349 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.31). Approximately 53,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 26,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.12).

FW Thorpe Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 373.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 374.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £390.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,778.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FW Thorpe news, insider Craig Muncaster sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.95), for a total value of £128,700 ($163,262.72). Insiders own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Featured Articles

