G999 (G999) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded down 2% against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00044653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000126 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars.

