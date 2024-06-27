Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $99.82

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.82 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.36). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 27,057 shares trading hands.

Gama Aviation Stock Up 9.7 %

The company has a market cap of £68.84 million, a P/E ratio of -977.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Gama Aviation Company Profile

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance and repair solutions.

