GAP (NYSE:GPS) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Cowen

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded GAP to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.98.

Get GAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPS

GAP Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. GAP has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GAP

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in GAP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of GAP by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 91,151 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in GAP by 90.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.