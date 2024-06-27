Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stake Boosted by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $8,691,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Up 0.1 %

Garmin stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.32. 139,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.25 and its 200-day moving average is $142.48. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $171.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

