GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.43

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.43 and traded as low as C$31.33. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$31.60, with a volume of 3,271 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.92.

The company has a market capitalization of C$473.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.68.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$617.40 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 0.9526316 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

