GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 2.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

GEHC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.43. 234,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,685. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

