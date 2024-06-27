General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.77

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.77 and last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 3809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

General American Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46.

Insider Transactions at General American Investors

In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $48,851.48. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $169,364.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,852.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 1,973 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,851.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,227 shares of company stock valued at $285,156 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

About General American Investors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 5.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after buying an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 354,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in General American Investors by 8.7% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in General American Investors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 104,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

