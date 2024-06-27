General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in General Electric by 112.7% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.51. 3,339,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,337,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.99 and a 200 day moving average of $150.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

