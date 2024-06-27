General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 199.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 769.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.72.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $63.71. 6,338,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.88.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.13%.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

