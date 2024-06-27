Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $869.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 869 ($11.02) and traded as low as GBX 860 ($10.91). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($11.02), with a volume of 27,013 shares trading hands.
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 869 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 869. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.18.
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
