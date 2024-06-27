Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

Gentex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Gentex by 283.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 79.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 77.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 13.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

