Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the May 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Gerdau Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GGB stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,804,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 9.57%. Analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 186,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GGB. Bank of America upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.17 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

