German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.00

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 71320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

German American Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth $6,828,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after acquiring an additional 177,399 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

