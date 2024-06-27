Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Gibson Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$23.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.14). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.87 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.55517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
