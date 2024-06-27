Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$23.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.14). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.87 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.55517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.55.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

