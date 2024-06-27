GICTrade (GICT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $86.00 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $86.00 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GICTrade has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.8645981 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

