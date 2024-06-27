Ginkgo Bioworks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 8,763 call options on the company. This is an increase of 117% compared to the typical volume of 4,038 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.56.

Shares of DNA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 40,132,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,790,742. The firm has a market cap of $648.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,415 shares of company stock valued at $321,226 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,758,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,967,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 507,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 109,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,221 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 140,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 110,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

