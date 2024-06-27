Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Up 5.6%

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.25. Approximately 870,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,176,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLBE
Global-E Online Stock Performance
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-E Online
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 31.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Global-E Online by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Global-E Online by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
