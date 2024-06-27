Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1043 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.16. 2,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76.

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

