Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:DTCR)

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1081 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 63,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,277. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.23.

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

