Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:DMAT)

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0548 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:DMAT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.77. 9,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a PE ratio of -2,153.38 and a beta of 1.05.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.