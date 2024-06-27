Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:DMAT)

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMATGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0548 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

NASDAQ:DMAT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.77. 9,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a PE ratio of -2,153.38 and a beta of 1.05.

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

