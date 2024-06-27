Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X PropTech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PTEC stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $30.75. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. Global X PropTech ETF has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $32.33.

Get Global X PropTech ETF alerts:

About Global X PropTech ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X PropTech index. The fund tracks an index comprised of 50 global property technology companies, PropTechs, benefiting from innovations relating to residential and commercial real estate efficiency. Selection and weighting are based on market capitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X PropTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X PropTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.