Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X PropTech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PTEC stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $30.75. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. Global X PropTech ETF has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $32.33.
About Global X PropTech ETF
