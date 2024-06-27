Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0666 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance
RNRG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 14,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,994. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.