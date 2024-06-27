Global X Social Media Index ETF Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1039 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOCL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,074. The stock has a market cap of $148.23 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

About Global X Social Media Index ETF

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

