Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Up 295.2% in June

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 295.2% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATH. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 652,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 245,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,730,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

CATH traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,047. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $864.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

