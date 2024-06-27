Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.70. 14,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,468. The firm has a market cap of $211.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $22.99.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
