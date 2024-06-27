Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.70. 14,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,468. The firm has a market cap of $211.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.