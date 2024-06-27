Global X Wind Energy ETF Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:WNDY)

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WNDY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.26. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

